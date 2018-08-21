Private Capital Group LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $61.17.

