Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $111.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

