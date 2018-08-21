Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,953 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,654 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,189,000 after acquiring an additional 779,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,810,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

