Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 230.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.