Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Investment Technology Group (ITG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Investment Technology Group were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 474.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Investment Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,090,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 57,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Investment Technology Group stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.45. Investment Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Investment Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Investment Technology Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

ITG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investment Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

