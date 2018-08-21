Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 778.5% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 531,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 41.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 106.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 74,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

