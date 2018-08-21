Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Prestige Brands reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Brands will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Brands.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 344,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,000. Prestige Brands has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,954,000 after buying an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

