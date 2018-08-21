Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Prestige Brands reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Brands will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Brands.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 344,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,000. Prestige Brands has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,954,000 after buying an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Brands (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply