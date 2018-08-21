PPL (PPL) & Vistra Energy (VST) Head to Head Contrast

PPL (NYSE: VST) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Vistra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Vistra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PPL and Vistra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.45 billion 2.80 $1.13 billion $2.25 13.25 Vistra Energy $5.43 billion 2.13 -$254.00 million $0.96 23.26

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PPL and Vistra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 1 4 5 0 2.40 Vistra Energy 0 2 9 0 2.82

PPL currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Vistra Energy has a consensus price target of $24.39, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Vistra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Vistra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 18.08% 15.30% 4.01% Vistra Energy -8.24% 6.72% 2.63%

Risk and Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra Energy has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Vistra Energy does not pay a dividend. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

PPL beats Vistra Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

