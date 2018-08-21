Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price

News articles about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the retailer an impact score of 44.9994630957394 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of COST traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $227.35. 1,782,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,818. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $228.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

