Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Elevate Credit (ELVT) Share Price

Media stories about Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elevate Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3237770344763 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

ELVT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,284. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $422.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $69,350. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

