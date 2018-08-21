Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.89 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Populous has a market cap of $189.08 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00074994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00276648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00149582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035257 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Binance, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.