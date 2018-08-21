Polymetal International PLC Announces Dividend of $0.17 (POLY)

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of POLY opened at GBX 658.80 ($8.42) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 729.60 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.49).
In other Polymetal International news, insider Christine Coignard bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($46,401.64).
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.
