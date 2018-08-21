Polymetal International PLC Announces Dividend of $0.17 (POLY)

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 658.80 ($8.42) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 729.60 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.49).

In other Polymetal International news, insider Christine Coignard bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($46,401.64).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POLY. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Polymetal International to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Polymetal International to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 915 ($11.70) to GBX 940 ($12.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 890.14 ($11.38).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

