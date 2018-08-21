Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Receives GBX 612.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.50 ($7.83).

POLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities cut shares of Polar Capital to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.12) to GBX 667 ($8.53) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.54) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.56) price target (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.16)) on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.57) on Friday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 329 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $6.00.

In related news, insider Alexa Coates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £13,480 ($17,231.24). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £987,450 ($1,262,239.55).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

