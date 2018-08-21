Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $799,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Wang bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,828.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 20.13%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

