Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for J C Penney (JCP)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the department store operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for J C Penney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.10.

JCP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. J C Penney’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts expect that J C Penney will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,248 shares during the period. Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 420.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 4,739,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,879 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $97,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,002 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

