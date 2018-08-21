Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. GMP Securities set a C$5.25 price target on Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

TCW stock opened at C$2.91 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of C$171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.68 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

