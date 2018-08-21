Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 121,681 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. MED raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

