PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

PF has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. 40,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,452. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 633,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.