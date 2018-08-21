Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 575 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,990.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 390,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Aptiv by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

