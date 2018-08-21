PinkCoin (PINK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,368.00

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. PinkCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,368.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.02202302 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010542 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000598 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002029 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 409,762,199 coins and its circulating supply is 384,501,763 coins. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink . PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

