Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pieris Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2874962820949 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 236,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.