PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 940 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,913,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $238,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In related news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

