PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Invests $271,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 42,004.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000.

EWS opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

