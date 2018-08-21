Pico (PICO) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Pico alerts:

Shares of Pico stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Pico has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

In other news, Director Gregory Bylinsky acquired 31,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $362,716.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $120,684.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Pico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pico by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pico by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pico by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.