PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 21,934,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,655,484. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 268,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 367,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.