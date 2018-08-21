Peter A. Converse Sells 2,500 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at $18,636,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 4,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 187.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

