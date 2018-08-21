People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 218,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 207.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total value of $9,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,847,413.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,005 shares of company stock worth $19,073,536. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $352.28 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.18 and a 12 month high of $385.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

