Pentair PLC (PNR) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,880.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock worth $145,632,920. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of PNR opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

