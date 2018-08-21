Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penske Automotive Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0629384482817 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

