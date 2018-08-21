Peerguess 1-Day Volume Hits $2,345.00 (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerguess has a market capitalization of $40,697.00 and $2,345.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerguess alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00276643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151100 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Peerguess Profile

Peerguess’ launch date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,353,978 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com . The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.