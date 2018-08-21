Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KWS. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.33) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,866 ($23.85).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,874 ($23.95) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,848 ($23.62).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

