Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KWS. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.33) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,866 ($23.85).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,874 ($23.95) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,848 ($23.62).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

