pdvWireless (PDVW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the wireless provider an impact score of 46.9926415890319 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDVW shares. BidaskClub cut pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDVW opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.80. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 517.89%. analysts anticipate that pdvWireless will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other pdvWireless news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,105 and have sold 26,644 shares valued at $849,342. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

