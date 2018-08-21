PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.80. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,688,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 996,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.