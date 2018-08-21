PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PDF Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.5008480838936 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PDFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 4,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,945. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $310.48 million, a P/E ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. PDF Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

