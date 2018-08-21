Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Receives $114.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.47.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSE PAYC opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $327,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock worth $9,469,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 821,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 817,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

