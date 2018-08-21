Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Receives $114.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.47.
A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.
NYSE PAYC opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $142.04.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $327,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock worth $9,469,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 821,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 817,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
