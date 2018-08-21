Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Director Robert J. Levenson Sells 4,500 Shares

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert J. Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 9th, Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,944,750.00.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,483. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 181.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
