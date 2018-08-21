Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Director Robert J. Levenson Sells 4,500 Shares

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 9th, Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,944,750.00.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,483. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 181.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

