Paychex (PAYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.82.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $428,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $959,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,179 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 75,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,289,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,791.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.