Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Murphy sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $835,514.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,697.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock worth $51,896,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.