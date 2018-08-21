Parkwood LLC Has $340,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,227,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 494,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,441,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after buying an additional 886,325 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

