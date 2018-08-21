Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Panhandle Oil and Gas earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.4282174695645 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

