Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

