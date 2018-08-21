Osisko Mining (OSK) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a C$4.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Desjardins cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a c$2.14 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$5.07.

In other news, insider Donald Robert Njegovan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$33,900.00. Also, Director André Gaumond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,400 shares of company stock worth $304,851.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.