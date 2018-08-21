OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.