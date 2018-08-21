Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 229.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.