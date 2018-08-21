Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lowered by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,754.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,469,687 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,727,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,725,077 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Oracle by 92.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,900,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,114 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Oracle stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.