Oppenheimer Comments on Yum China Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $230,185,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $200,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 125.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 58.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at $900,971.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

