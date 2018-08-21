Oppenheimer Boosts Premier (PINC) Price Target to $48.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,640. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,492,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 4,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 997,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 836,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after purchasing an additional 679,358 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

