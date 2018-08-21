Ooma (OOMA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3946606945896 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,313. The company has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $73,298.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,722.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $611,155. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

