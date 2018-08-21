ONEOK (OKE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ONEOK earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.8361093432274 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.