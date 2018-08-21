ON Semiconductor (ON) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5909247110807 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

ON opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,214 shares of company stock worth $2,075,228. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

